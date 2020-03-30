Filmmaker, Ifan Michael is set to raise the bar of creative expression in Nollywood with his next project.

Pulse has confirmed that the director is currently working on an LGBT themed short film titled 'We Were Born Girls'.

Ifan is collaborating with the British Council and the British High Deputy Commission on the film that has since begun principal photography. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the ongoing shoot in London has been paused until the health situation across the world returns to status quo.

'We Were Born Girls' is based on the story of a young man who struggles with the puzzling effect of gender and identity crisis.

Ifan Michael caught the attention of film lovers 8 months ago with the sizzling teaser for his soon to be released mystical film starring an ensemble cast including Pete Edochie, Eucharia Anunuobi, Nkem Owoh, Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie, former Big Brother Nigeria housemates Teddy A and Bambam.

Watch teaser:

The film will reportedly have its theatrical release in the second quarter of this year and is already in talks with streaming platforms.