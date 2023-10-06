ADVERTISEMENT
Drama, fun, friendship and more in episode one of 'University of Cruise'

University of Cruise is a sitcom that centers around the lives, passions and adventures of 7 student friends. The sitcom is created, and executive produced by marketing and communications expert Ifeoma ‘Oma Areh and directed by Adeoluwa Owu.

Episode one revolves around freshers, who just got newly admitted at St Cruz University. It shows the excitement and naivety amongst them as they experience a brand-new life of freedom and passion.

Florence Ejiro a fresher, played by Amanda Dara is a lively, young and carefree girl ready to enjoy her new found freedom when she meets her own posse of diverse, colourful friends.

This episode features Nollywood superstar Mercy Johnson -Okojie who plays the over protective mom to Florence Ejiro and music star Ric Hassani who is the voice behind the official soundtrack ‘Uni girl.’

Starring Amanda Dara, Nancy Ameh, Esther Agunbiade, Scott Obilor, Vine Olugu, Chisom Onwuegbuzia, and Solomon Mike.

The series is produced by WildFlower Productions/WildPepper Studios in partnership with Continued entertainment with associate producers Dr. Raluchukwu Onubogu and Dr. Sarah Inya Lawal of Ascend Studios.

Episode one premieres this Saturday, October 7, 2023 on Rok TV on DSTV/ROK TV.

Don’t miss out!

Watch official trailer here:

