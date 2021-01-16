We are in for a mind blowing experience as we eagerly wait for the release of the highly acclaimed movie DOWNHILL which would hit the cinemas nationwide in Nigeria sometime in April, this year 2021

Revered Director, Ama Psalmist and an ensemble of cast and crew are brought together to bring this engaging drama, Downhill to life.

Downhill is presented from the stable of Apple biz Production, Produced by the Prolific Nollywood Writer/actor/Producer Ovi Odiete ( ovi_says on Instagram) who is known for distinguished storytelling and pace setting movies. He produced this alongside Jude Abonyi.

The movie parades top A list actors like Blossom Chukwujekwu, Bimbo Ademoye, Deyemi Okanlawon, Florence Sunday, Stephen Damian among others.

Downhill revolves around the life of a young man George Archibong, played by Blossom Chukwujekwu and how a certain act brings about a lot of unfolding events which would either take him for a spin or turn things around for the worse

Promotion is set to begin for the movie, Downhill as well as the release of the trailer which is soon to come across multiple platforms. You don’t want to miss this.

