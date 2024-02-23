ADVERTISEMENT
Deyemi Okanlawon on producing 'All's Fair In Love' while expecting a baby

Faith Oloruntoyin

All's Fair In Love commenced its cinematic release on February 14, 2024.

Deyemi Okanlawon shares details of the production of 'All's Fair In Love'
Deyemi Okanlawon shares details of the production of 'All's Fair In Love'

Whilst sharing the difficulty her absence had on the production journey, he said in an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria that, "My wife has not been by my side throughout this process... in hand sight that might have been the reason why this has been the toughest thing to have ever gone through."

The actor further expressed that his wife has always been supportive of his acting career, calling her the "perfect actor's wife." Okanlawon and his wife announced the birth of their son on February 15, 2024, which was a day after the debut of his first movie as a producer.

Okanlawon also attributed the financial success of the movie to the various relationships he has with people in the industry. He said: "I remember talking to Mo Abudu, I reached out to tell her that this is my plan... and I told her what I planned to do and she gave me her blessings and she offered me the entire Ebony Life building to shoot for free. She gave my lead actor from South Africa one of her hotels... to stay the entire period at no cost to me"

All's Fair In Love centres around two Nigerian business partners and friends who fall madly in love with the same woman (Buhle Samuels) and go head-to-head to have a relationship with her.

Other cast members include Okanlawon, Timini Egbuson, Ireti Doyle, Juliet Ibrahim, Adedimeji Lateef, Beauty Tukura, Venita Akpofure, Kunle Bamtefa, Gbubemi Ejeye, Kenzy Udonsenm, Oprah Okereke and Timilehin Ojeola.

As of February 18, 2024, the movie had grossed ₦27 million as it continues to be viewed at cinemas nationwide.

Watch the full interview with Pulse Nigeria below:

