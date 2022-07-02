RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

D'banj to star alongside Sandra Okunzuwa & Mo'Kross in musical 'Symphony'

D’Banj is set to make his Nollywood acting debut in a EverRise Entertainment and Sulcata Entertainment collaboration titled Symphony.

The musical directed by Oraka Nvy Nnanyelu, is youth-themed and tells the inspirational story about life, love, dreams, success, trials, societal failure and the resultant effects.

Symphony reflects the travails of a typical talented African youth, struggling to overcome all odds in order to breakthrough.

Shot in locations across Lagos, the film parades an array of multi-award winning stars including Jackie Appiah; Kenyan superstar diva Tanasha Donna and Nollywood stars Lanre Hassan (popularly known as Iya Awero), Bolaji Amusan (Mr Latin), Kalu Ikeagu, Efa Iwara, Scarlet Gomez, Daniel Abua, Doris Okorie, among others.

Tanasha Donna also makes her acting debut in Symphony while Kaleb Iyoha (a.k.a. Mo’Kross) and Sandra Okunzuwa play Slade and Lolita, the lead roles with yet another debutant in Victor Adeshiyan (a.k.a. VJ CrazyLife).

Also set to premiere with the film project is a music album comprising original soundtracks and performances from the project, written, recorded, and performed by top stars.

According to the director “Symphony is a beautifully crafted, priceless work of art that mirrors the everyday life of the African youth’s journey to relevance.”

The musical premieres in cinemas on September 9, 2022.

