Danny Glover, Kevin Hart, and Dwayne Johnson have been confirmed for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ sequel.

The three Hollywood stars will be joined by “Crazy Rich Asians” actress, Awkwafina, Jack Black, Danny DeVito, and Karen Gillan for the yet-to-be-titled movie.

Scheduled for cinema release on December 13, 2019, the sequel is the third effort from Sony after the 1995 hit “Jumanji.”

The movie will be directed by Jake Kasdan, who also occupies the role of a co-producer. The screenplay was helmed by Kasdan, Scott Rosenberg, and Jeff Pinkner while Matt Tolmach, Seven Bucks Productions’ Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia are co-producers.

The film follows four high school students placed in detention together. The quartet is assigned the school’s basement and then transported into the Jumanji board game after they activate the discarded game.