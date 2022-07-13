According to a Rotten Tomatoes exclusive, the actor reportedly shared that his absence was due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s upcoming film Nope.
Daniel Kaluuya reportedly not returning to ‘Black Panther’ sequel
It appears to be farewell to Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi character in Black Panther as the actor will reportedly not return for the anticipated sequel.
Both films began filming in June 2021. Wakanda Forever, however, suffered multiple delays which saw it finally wrap principal photography in March 2022.
In the original film, Kaluuya plays Okoye’s (Danai Gurira) lover and warrior chief of the Border Tribe.
Peele’s Nope will see the Academy award-winning actor star alongside Keke Palmer in the story set on a Californian horse ranch and follows its caretakers after they encounter a mysterious force that affects human and animal behaviour.
Meanwhile Wakanda Forever is expected to launch in cinemas on November 11, 2022 with Letitia Wright’s character reportedly leading the story. Other stars reprising their roles include Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Winston Duke, Danny Spani, and Angela Bassett. Emmy winner Michaela Coel also joins the cast.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng