CJ. Obasi, Babatunde Apalowo are headed to Seattle International Film Festival

The two Nigerian independent filmmakers are part of the Africans selected to screen their movies at the festival from May 11–21, 2023.

Audiences will get to see Obasi's Mami Wata, the critically acclaimed black-and-white film based on West African folklore.

Written and directed by Obasi, the fantasy film follows two sisters who have to fight to save their people and restore to the land a water deity in a rapidly-changing world after a stranger washes to shore.

Evelyne Ily, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Emeka Amakeze, Kelechi Udegbe, and Rita Edochie are part of the cast.

The movie made history as the first homegrown Nigerian film at Sundance, where it won a special jury prize for its striking cinematography.

Apalowo's All the Colours of the World are between Black and White is a romantic drama film that explore the restrained and tender love story between Nigerian men in the city of Lagos.

Starring Tope Tedela, Riyo David, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, and Uchechika Elumelu, the movie is produced by Damilola Orimogunje, written and directed by Apalowo in his directorial debut.

The movie has screened at several film festivals across the world and won the prestigious Berlinale Teddy Award.