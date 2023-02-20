Mami Wata: Here's what CJ Obasi's latest international win means

Variety reports that the fast-growing indie sales, distribution and production company has acquired the international rights to the West African folktale.

Commenting on the acquisition, Miguel Angel Govea, a partner at Alief, said: ”We are over the moon about ‘Mami Wata,’ our favorite adventure fantasy film of Sundance 2023. C.J. has concocted a mesmerizing and enthralling folk tale where all expectations are upended by cleverly grounding the film in magic realism.”

Pulse Nigeria

What does this mean?

Securing the international rights means 'Mami Wata' will now be distributed across the globe exclusively by Alief.

As a result, there will be more eyes on the critically acclaimed black-and-white film, which is every filmmaker's dream.

This acquisition is irrefutable proof that the international audience is more accepting of our movies, validation for Obasi and Nollywood in general.

While Alief owns the international rights to the movie, the North America rights are represented by Marissa Frobes at CAA Media Finance while the African rights have been obtained by FilmOne.

Following the acquisition, Alief is presenting the film to buyers and festival programmers at the ongoing European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin.

Holding from February 16-22, 2023, the EFM is of the top three meeting places of the international film and media industries where around 10,000 representatives from all over gather to do business.

On taking 'Mami Wata' to EFM, Alief President Brett Walker said: ”We are excited to hit the ground running at the European Film Market pitching this outstanding film to our genre buyers and programmers, whom we are quite sure will love it as much as we do.”

Pulse Nigeria

Named after the African mythical water spirit, the black and white drama is set in a mythical village. It tells the story of two sisters who fight to save their people and restore to the land a water deity.

'Mami Wata' explores the fate of a local deity and her followers in a rapidly-changing world after a stranger washes to shore.

The movie made history as the first homegrown Nigerian film at Sundance, where it won a special jury prize for its striking cinematography.

Seven years in the making, the film continues to attract great reviews as it makes the festival rounds. It will be the closing night film at MoMi First Look 2023.