Gay Nigerian drama wins queer film award at Berlinale 2023

Inemesit Udodiong

The gay Nigerian drama titled 'All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White' explores the restrained and tender drama between two men.

'All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White' is a gay Nigerian drama [Akoroko News]
'All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White' has won the Teddy Award for Best Feature Film at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale).

This is an international award that celebrates movies with LGBTQ+ topics. It is presented by an independent jury as an official award of the recently concluded festival.

Marking Babatunde Apalow's directorial debut, the award-winning Nigeran drama follows the story of two men, Bambino and Bawa, who meet in Lagos during a photography competition and immediately hit it off.

During long trips exploring the city, they develop a deep affection for each other. However, they have to deal with the pressure that comes with living in a society where homosexuality is illegal.

With Damilola Orimogunje attached as producer, the cast includes Tope Tedela, Riyo David, Martha Ehinome Orhiere, Uche Chika Elumelu and Floyd Anekwe.

Riyo David and Tope Tedela in 'All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White' [Whatkeptmeup]
Produced by Polymath Pictures, All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White is being distributed worldwide by Coccinelle Film Sales.

Following its world premiere at the prestigious Berlinale, the movie will screen at the Pan-African Film & TV Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO), holding from February 25 to March 04, 2023.

