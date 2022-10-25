RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Chinyere Wilfred talks becoming Kessandu Anyanwu in new Showmax series 'Diiche'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The crime thriller series debuted on the streaming platform in September.

Chinyere Wilfred [Instagram/chinyerewilfred4real]
Chinyere Wilfred [Instagram/chinyerewilfred4real]

Among the wide range of cast of Showmax's new Nigerian original series is Nollywood veteran, Chinyere Wilfred.

Read Also

The actress and entrepreneur who debuted in Nollywood with the film Taboo in 1993 but entered mainstream for her intriguing role in the movie Ripples, has featured in over 200 movies earning her a veteran spot in the industry.

In the six-part series, Wilfred plays Kessandu Anyanwu, the fierce mother of the lead character Diiche, an actress who goes to great lengths to vindicate herself from a web of high-profile murder investigations over the death of Nnamdi, her fiancé.

Directed by James Omokwe, Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo and Ifeoma Chukwuogo, Diiche is the first Showmax Nigerian original limited series. Chinyere joins other cast members such as Efa Iwara, Daniel K. Daniel, Uzoamaka Onuoha, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Kalu Ikeagwu and Gloria Anozie-Young.

Speaking on her role, Wilfred detailed in an interview, how excited she felt to be part of the unique story while describing the array of stars as the "clash of the titans."

"I loved it when I saw it. I wanted to be part of it and told myself so. The story is unique and something different from my usual character. It's a beautiful story, and I'm glad I'm part of it."

"There is Gloria Anozie, Kalu Ikeagwu, and so many of them that I can't start mentioning their names. Different characters and brilliant actors with different interpretations in their own way."

Watch the full interview:

New episodes of Diiche streams every Thursday, exclusively on Showmax.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chinyere Wilfred talks becoming Kessandu Anyanwu in new Showmax series 'Diiche'

Chinyere Wilfred talks becoming Kessandu Anyanwu in new Showmax series 'Diiche'

Pepsi announces all-expense paid VVIP trip to Cape Town for all BBNaija Level-Up housemates

Pepsi announces all-expense paid VVIP trip to Cape Town for all BBNaija Level-Up housemates

Mohbad's lawyers serve Naira Marley's Marlian Records contract termination notice

Mohbad's lawyers serve Naira Marley's Marlian Records contract termination notice

Kiki Omeili is traveling the world and documenting her best moments [Pulse Interview]

Kiki Omeili is traveling the world and documenting her best moments [Pulse Interview]

'Rise' EP is a lengthy supplication made into different catchy tunes [Pulse Album Review]

'Rise' EP is a lengthy supplication made into different catchy tunes [Pulse Album Review]

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Victony & Tempoe drops colorful visuals for hit single 'Soweto'

Victony & Tempoe drops colorful visuals for hit single 'Soweto'

Bella Okagbue signs with Fastest Cakes, becomes brand ambassador

Bella Okagbue signs with Fastest Cakes, becomes brand ambassador

Actor Kunle Afod and wife Desola splits up

Actor Kunle Afod and wife Desola splits up

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!