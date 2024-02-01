130-episode epic drama series 'Cheta M' debuts on Showmax on February 12

Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, in Lagos.

Tejumola described Cheta M as a beautiful love story that will take viewers through various emotions.

She said the 130-episode series explored the extraordinary love story of Adanna and Nnanna, who must navigate a world where tension between the kingdoms of Mgberi and Ajaani had reached critical levels.

According to her, the series was set against the backdrop of politics, spiritual interference and memory manipulation.

"The series features an impressive mix of upcoming acts including Oluchi Amajuoyi and Kingsley Nwachukwu, who played Adanna and Nnanna respectively.

"Cheta M is a great show. The storyline, production and the cast have made magic happen. They have created such a brilliant piece that will draw the viewers in. We expect that viewers will find pieces of themselves in the characters' stories and enjoy every episode with relish while waiting for the next.

"We are proud of this title and cannot wait to see the viewers watch and engage with this title. Viewers can watch Cheta M only on www.showmax.com from Feb. 12, with new episodes showing weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Friday," she said.

Speaking ahead of the series premiere, the producer and director of Cheta M, James Omokwe said, "Cheta M is one of our best shows so far. It radiates beauty on all levels. Each time I sit down in post-production, I am in awe of the marvel that is Cheta M.

"There is a deep sense of emotion in all the story threads of the show. Each character, on their journey to finding themselves, finding love, losing it and even clamouring for revenge, is part and parcel of why I love the show.