Burt Reynolds dies at age 82

Burt Reynolds 'Smokey and the Bandit' actor dies at age 82

American actor, Burt Reynolds dies at age 82.

  • Published:
Burt Reynolds in "Deliverance." play Burt Reynolds dies at age 82 (Warner Bros.)

Burt Reynolds dies at age 82.

The American actor prominent for his roles in movies like 'Smokey and the Bandit', 'Deliverance', 'Boogie Nights' and 'The Longest Yard' has been announced dead.

He died of cardiac arrest in Jupiter, Florida, US on Thursday, September 2018.

Regarded as an iconic Hollywood sex symbol in front of the camera, Reynolds also tried his directorial hand behind it, and later earned a reputation for philanthropy after founding the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film & Theatre in his home state of Florida.

Burt Reynolds play Burt Reynolds dies of cardiac arrest in Florida (Jack Plunkett/AP)

 

His roles over the years ranged from the Southern heartthrob to tough guy to comedy, notably in his role as Rep. David Dilbeck in the 1996 film "Striptease," which him widespread applause for his comedic prowess.

His early days saw him starring in TV shows such as Gunsmoke and Dan August, but it was John Boorman's 1972 thriller "Deliverance," which cast Reynolds as outdoorsman Lewis Medlock, that is widely credited for launching his early career.

The actor, who has nearly 200 film and TV credits, also starred in multiple successful films including 1974’s The Longest Yard, 1977’s Smokey and the Bandit, 1996’s Striptease and 1997’s Boogie Nights, the latter of which earned him an Oscar nomination.

Reynolds’ movie 'Defining Moments' is set to be released in December 2018. He was also currently filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, which is expected to hit theaters in 2019.

