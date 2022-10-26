RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Blood and Water' season 3 teaser debuts, release date confirmed

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The hit series is set to return to the streaming platform on November 25.

Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo in 'Blood and Water' [universo estendido]
Ama Qamata as Puleng Khumalo in 'Blood and Water' [universo estendido]

Puleng and Parkhurst High's teens are back and if the series' newly released trailer is anything to go by, fans are in for a thrilling ride in season three.

On Wednesday, Netflix teased a first-look trailer for Blood and Water season three and the seconds-long clip is packed with enough to anticipate the show's November debut.

From the trailer, we can confirm that Puleng and Fikile finally get the chance to be a family but there's more to uncover from the ruthless human trafficking ring that Puleng uncovers in season two's quest to prove Fikile's DNA.

The new trailer also hints of new faces joining the Parkhurst adventures, a welcome development from season two's cliffhanger season finale intro.

Recall that season two which debuted in 2021, followed Puleng's determined attempt to uncover the circumstances leading to Fikile's kidnap thus uncovering a brutal human trafficking cartel.

Starring Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Thabang Molaba, the Nosipho Dumisa created teen drama series follows 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo (Qamata), who transfers to the same high school as a girl she suspects is her sister who was abducted at birth.

Watch the trailer:

