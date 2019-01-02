Within the last few days of 2018, the Netflix backed Bird Box became a trending topic on Twitter and inevitably gave birth to many memes.

While the jury is still out on whether the viral sensation was organic or a gimmick straight from Netflix’s PR department, the hype around the movie led many to watch it.

The plot of the movie is simple. The talented Sandra Bullock, who remains one of the most bankable female leads in Hollywood, plays the central character in a post-apocalyptic world.

On a bright sunny day, millions of people commit suicide once they lay eyes on a destructive wind-like force.

Predictably, a band of people come together in a house for survival. And here comes the normal horror tropes, the smart asshole that no one listens to, the foolish caring woman who opens the door for strangers, the alpha male, the scared male, the horny couple etc. You get my drift.

Through acts of bravery, stupidity, and cowardice the band of people are reduced to two main characters and two kids.

As it is with most post-apocalyptic movies, there is a haven far from where Sandra Bullock has called home for the past five years.

Now she must embark on a journey on a boat with two kids. The cherry on top is that all three of them must navigate the waters blindfolded.

Bird Box is a thriller movie that plays by the books. It uses all the tropes in the book to create suspense but not enough to make you leap out from your chair.

The plot line is nothing new and does not hold up enough surprises. It’s your basic thriller with blindfolds and birds chirping.

Sandra Bullock is the stand out talent in the movie. She delivers a strong performance expected from an Academy Award winner. Bullock brings depth and drama to an average story.

Bird Box is the victim of its own hype as it doesn’t live up to its memes. Before watching Bird Box, I thought it was going to be enthralling, but after viewing it, some of its memes are more engaging.