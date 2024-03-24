'Jenifa's Diary' is one of Nollywood's most impactful series — Bimbo Ademoye

The 33-year-old also called Akindele a legend on the latest episode of The Buffet YouTube show she co-hosts with Aníkúlápó co-star, Kunle Remi.

"Jenifa started off as a film, and became a spinoff into a series. It is still one of the most iconic, one of the most impactful series to ever hit Nollywood," she said.

"Funke Akindele is an amazon, an icon, and a legend. She made razz become the new classy," she added.

The Jenifa franchise started as a 2008 film, and the titular character, played by Akindele, became an instant hit with audiences especially due to her peculiar crude way of speaking.

A spinoff series, titled Jenifa's Diary, premiered in 2015, and has aired nearly 300 episodes, with no end in sight. The franchise has also landed two additional spinoffs — Aiyetoro Town in 2019 and Jenifa on Lockdown in 2021 — still following the Jenifa character.

Akindele has built some of her exploits as one of Nollywood's most-accomplished filmmakers on the success of the Jenifa franchise. She's regarded as the queen of the Nigerian box office as she's produced/co-produced and co-directed the top three highest grossing Nollywood films of all time.

Her A Tribe Called Judah left the cinemas weeks ago after a record-breaking run that culminated in a total gross of ₦1.4 billion. This follows record-breaking runs by Battle on Buka Street (₦668 million), Nollywood's second highest-grossing film of all time, and Omo Ghetto: The Saga (₦636 million), Nollywood's third highest-grossing film of all time.

