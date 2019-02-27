The Big Brother Naija 2019 online auditions are scheduled to end today, February 27, 2019.

MultiChoice Nigeria announced an online audition for BBNaija 2019 after a two-day physical audition, which held between Friday, February 1, 2019, and Saturday, February 2, 2019.

The BBNaija 2019 online audition lasted three days, kicking off on Monday, February 25, 2019, and lasted till Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

The criteria for the online audition include

* Avoid all forms of filters, special video effects, copyrighted music, and background music.

* Video must be maximum 2 minutes in length.

* All entrants must have an active DStv or GOtv subscription.