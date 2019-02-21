Multichoice has announced the new twist in the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija 19 days after the audition.

“For the first time ever, one #BBNaija Housemate will be voted into the House by you!”

The announcement was made by confirmed host for the fourth edition of the show, Ebuka Obi Uchendu on Twitter.

The 2019 edition is expected to be filmed in Nigeria at an undisclosed location.

Recently, Multichoice announced an online audition for the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija.

It was further announced that a dedicated online portal for the audition process will be opened on Monday, February 25, 2019, and closed on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.