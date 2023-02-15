BBTitans: Mmeli, Jenni O predict possible winner

Mmeli said the winner of the game would be either Yemi, Khosi, Thabang, Marvin or Blaqboi, Jenni O said the winner would be Yemi, Marvin, Khosi or Blaqboi.

The 25-year-old Mmeli noted that the things he cherished most in the house were the experiences gained, the people he met and the prizes received in the course of the show.

Also, for the 24-year-old Jenni O, she valued the unlimited drinks at their disposal and the various tasks Biggie, the Coordinator of the show, usually come up with.

She said she would take her new found fame by the bull’s horn and use it to the best of her ability to make her life better.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mmeli and Jenni O, with the paired name ‘Jenne Li’, were evicted from the show during the last eviction night on Sunday.