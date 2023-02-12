'BBTitans': Jenni O and Mmeli bid show farewell on third eviction night

Big Brother Titans' housemates Jenni O and Mmeli have been evicted from the Ziyakhala Wahala edition of the show.
The third eviction show on BBTitans has seen the Jenne Li team leave the house.
At the eviction show that took place today, February 12, the two housemates were announced as evicted and told to leave the house immediately.
The eviction started with a heartfelt tribute to the late South African rapper AKA and his friend, who passed away in the late hours of Friday, February 10 after a drive-by shooting.
Big Brother introduced a twist to the show weeks ago; he announced that the housemates would be paired up for the rest of the show, and this has caused the duo to leave the show.
Jenni stated how she felt about the eviction with co-host Ebuka and Maleka, she said there are no hard feelings about who put her team up for eviction; it was a game, and they put other people up too.
Prior to the eviction, see how the housemates nominated:
- Thabana nominated Yemi/Nelisa and Marvin/Yaya.
- Juvone nominated Kanaga/Blue Aiva and Khosi/Miracle.
- Yelisa nominated Olivia/Juicy Jay and Mmeli/Jennie O.
- Kaniva nominated Khosi/Miracle and Thabang/Nana.
- Blaqleng nominated Khosi/Miracle and Justin/Yvonne.
- Khosicle nominated Jenni O/Mmeli and Blaqboi/Ipeleng.
- Jenneli nominated Yemi/Nelisa and Khosi/Miracle.
- Juilvola nominated Kanaga/Blue Aiva and Blaqboi/Ipeleng.
- Royals nominated Juicy Jay/Olivia and Yemi/Nelisa
