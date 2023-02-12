'BBTitans': Jenni O and Mmeli bid show farewell on third eviction night

At the eviction show that took place today, February 12, the two housemates were announced as evicted and told to leave the house immediately.

The eviction started with a heartfelt tribute to the late South African rapper AKA and his friend, who passed away in the late hours of Friday, February 10 after a drive-by shooting.

Big Brother introduced a twist to the show weeks ago; he announced that the housemates would be paired up for the rest of the show, and this has caused the duo to leave the show.

Jenni stated how she felt about the eviction with co-host Ebuka and Maleka, she said there are no hard feelings about who put her team up for eviction; it was a game, and they put other people up too.

Prior to the eviction, see how the housemates nominated: