'BBTitans': Ebubu and Tsatsii are your Heads of House for this week

The HoH games featured three interesting rounds, including one in which each pair's representative got three minutes to throw three balls at a target board.

Then, the housemates had to flip the cups one by one using their fingers. The cups had to flip onto the next cup and land in an upright position or upside down.

Maya and the Royals qualified and moved on to the next round, the final round.

In this round, the finalist had to arrange numbers in ascending order on an outlined square on a table and then run to their seat. According to Biggie, it was a game of time and precision.