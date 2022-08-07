BBNaija: Beauty disqualified from reality TV show

The gist - Beauty had on Saturday night, had an altercation with her love interest in the house, Groovy.

The argument lingered on for hours with the former beauty queen calling out Groovy over his friendship with one of the housemates, Chomzy.

As the situation got intense, she threw her wig and glasses at Groovy.

The disqualification - On Sunday afternoon, after reading the rules to the housemate, Big Brother disqualified Beauty for infringing one of the rules.

She had previously received a strike a few days earlier for a similar behaviour.

Beauty joins the list of housemates who have been disqualified from the reality TV show.

The disqualified teammates - Fitness expert, Kemen was disqualified from the second season of the show in 2017. K Brule and Khloe were disqualified during the third season of the show.

In 2019, Tacha was disqualified from the show after an altercation with fellow housemate, Mercy Eke.