BBNaija: Beauty disqualified from reality TV show

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
BBNaija season 7 housemate Beauty [instagram/bigbronaija]
BBNaija season 7 housemate Beauty [instagram/bigbronaija]

The former beauty queen was disqualified from the show on Sunday, August 7, 2022, after receiving the final strike from Biggie.

The gist - Beauty had on Saturday night, had an altercation with her love interest in the house, Groovy.

The argument lingered on for hours with the former beauty queen calling out Groovy over his friendship with one of the housemates, Chomzy.

As the situation got intense, she threw her wig and glasses at Groovy.

The disqualification - On Sunday afternoon, after reading the rules to the housemate, Big Brother disqualified Beauty for infringing one of the rules.

She had previously received a strike a few days earlier for a similar behaviour.

Beauty joins the list of housemates who have been disqualified from the reality TV show.

The disqualified teammates - Fitness expert, Kemen was disqualified from the second season of the show in 2017. K Brule and Khloe were disqualified during the third season of the show.

In 2019, Tacha was disqualified from the show after an altercation with fellow housemate, Mercy Eke.

In 2020, Erica was disqualified from the show barely a week before the finale of the reality TV show.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

