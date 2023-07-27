Sparks fly between Venita and Mercy on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy's promise to avoid any drama in the house is not going according to plan following an argument with Venita about whose advice Ilebaye should follow, in terms of her relationship with other housemates.

Mercy was of the opinion that Ilebaye shouldn't be scared of anyone no matter what, saying, "If they give you, give them back. No one is above you in this house."

Venita on the other hand disagreed with Mercy's opinion, with a counter that Ilebaye should pick who she relates with in the house. She said, "Know who you should do that one to... pick your battles."

This led to an argument between the two about whose position was best - an argument that became more heated with Venita asking Mercy not to point fingers at her. Ike who was caught in the crossfire soon helped to settle things down.

Venita has been in the midst of many beefs since the housemates were introduced on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

In only four days, the housemate has argued with Frodd over the black envelop dispute with Seyi, with Pere during the wager rehearsals, with Alex while intervening in her fight with Cee-C, and now with Mercy.

Her track record isn't surprising considering she boasted on opening night she intends to bring drama.

