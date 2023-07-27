ADVERTISEMENT
Mercy is not interested in any beef drama with Ike on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

While other housemates have started drama, some plan to avoid it at all costs.

BBNaija All Stars housemate Mercy [Instagram/bigbronaija]
BBNaija All Stars housemate Mercy [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Mercy and Ike 2020 reality show poster.
Mercy and Ike 2020 reality show poster. Brand new reality show 'Mercy and Ike' is streaming on Showmax Pulse Nigeria

Mercy and Ike have some dramatic history together from their stay as housemates during the Pepper Dem season of the show. During their stay, they became an item, a “power couple” as most described, which evolved after the season with a reality show about their relationship. But things turned sour during the last episode of the Mercy & Ike reality show after which a public declaration of their breakup was made by both parties.

The opening night of BBNaija All Stars began with the shocking return of Mercy and Ike, with many speculating it was a sign of more drama between them. Mercy cleared these speculations in her response to Biggie’s question about the show being an opportunity to mend broken fences with Ike. She said, “Biggie, there’s no broken limb. I dey waka well.”

Fans have taken to their socials to express displeasure over Mercy’s response as they do want drama between her and Ike during the show. But fans might just be let down, as Mercy further reiterated to fellow housemates during a little argument in the house that she has no highlight to give anyone, and all the highlights are hers.

With it being just four days into the house, housemates are yet to truly know how far their zeal on no drama can be tested on the All Stars show.

Faith Oloruntoyin

