All about Pere's problems with Cee-C and Alex on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Since their fight last week, these two have been locked in an intense beef that originated from their time on the show five years ago.

As a result, 'The General' is caught in the crossfire of the drama. So far, CeeC has discussed things with him. However, the meeting held in the bedroom ended up being unproductive as an upset CeeC hogged the mic the whole time and interjected whenever Pere tried to explain himself.

According to CeeC, Pere did not stand up for her when the fight broke out, going on to share that she even felt as if he fuelled the fire between the two ladies instead of trying to calm them down and mediate peace.

Pere advised her to do herself a favour by confronting any housemate who has made her feel uncomfortable throughout the season. To which, CeeC responded by hitting the ignore button and asking that they refrain from communicating with one another until the end of the show, to which Pere gave a thumbs up.

Alex has also been giving him the silent treatment. During their conversation to clear things up, she stated that she would prefer if she and Pere don't spend as much time together.

Pere tried to explain himself, saying, "I actually like you." He added that he doesn't see CeeC “that way”, but Alex disagreed.

Like Alex, other housemates also think that he has a romantic interest in CeeC with Cross saying that either Alex likes him or she thinks he fancies CeeC.

Pere has admitted that he likes Alex, revealing that he is drawn to her because she is smart, and he likes smart women.