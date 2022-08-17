RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Why I can't be cool with Doyin - Sheggz

Sheggz' opinion comes in the wake of his Tuesday night fight with Adekunle.

Sheggz BBNaija season 7 housemate [bigbronaija]

The level two house got heated up on Tuesday after a nearly-violent row between Sheggz and Adekunle.

Following their heated exchange, Sheggz and Bella got talking, couple style, about the rest of the house and top on their list was co-housemate, Doyin.

The couple reached an agreement that Doyin was not to trusted. "Doyin is a snake who goes about snitching on everyone," Sheggz said and followed on why they couldn't be friends.

Sheggz' opinion of Doyin comes as no surprise as their relationship got off on a rough start after Doyin expressed interest in a romantic 'situationship.' During last night's fight, Doyin weighed in, a move that pissed Bella off.

Meanwhile, the housemates are set to display Afrofuturist themed pieces for their week's wager task. Divided into two parts, one part will see the housemates create a 3D model of five pieces of technology that is suitable for the future using African symbolism. The second part will see the housemates engage in a debating contest.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

