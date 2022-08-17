BBNaija 7: Why I can't be cool with Doyin - Sheggz

Following their heated exchange, Sheggz and Bella got talking, couple style, about the rest of the house and top on their list was co-housemate, Doyin.

The couple reached an agreement that Doyin was not to trusted. "Doyin is a snake who goes about snitching on everyone," Sheggz said and followed on why they couldn't be friends.

Sheggz' opinion of Doyin comes as no surprise as their relationship got off on a rough start after Doyin expressed interest in a romantic 'situationship.' During last night's fight, Doyin weighed in, a move that pissed Bella off.