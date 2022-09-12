BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, Dotun, Allysyn are up for eviction

For the week , some of the presumably strong housemates are up for possible eviction. This will be the first time Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Dotun and Allysyn will be up for possible eviction and the perfect time to understand the strength of their fanbase. The nominations will be Bella's second in a row.

While, at least one of the nominated housemates will exit the show at the end of the week, Big Brother is yet to unravel his plan for the level three house and its occupants.