The penultimate nominations are in, this time with some housemates who have never made it to the hot seat since the season kicked off.
BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, Dotun, Allysyn are up for eviction
In a swift save and replace veto process, Phyna replaced Chichi with Allysyn.
For the week , some of the presumably strong housemates are up for possible eviction. This will be the first time Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Dotun and Allysyn will be up for possible eviction and the perfect time to understand the strength of their fanbase. The nominations will be Bella's second in a row.
While, at least one of the nominated housemates will exit the show at the end of the week, Big Brother is yet to unravel his plan for the level three house and its occupants.
As predicted by fans, the housemates were not allowed to participate in the HoH games. However, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu noted right after the nominations that the housemates would participate in the nominations process even though their votes would not count.
