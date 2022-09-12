RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Bella, Dotun, Allysyn are up for eviction

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

In a swift save and replace veto process, Phyna replaced Chichi with Allysyn.

Week 8 nominated housemates [bigbronaija]
Week 8 nominated housemates [bigbronaija]

The penultimate nominations are in, this time with some housemates who have never made it to the hot seat since the season kicked off.

For the week , some of the presumably strong housemates are up for possible eviction. This will be the first time Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle, Dotun and Allysyn will be up for possible eviction and the perfect time to understand the strength of their fanbase. The nominations will be Bella's second in a row.

While, at least one of the nominated housemates will exit the show at the end of the week, Big Brother is yet to unravel his plan for the level three house and its occupants.

As predicted by fans, the housemates were not allowed to participate in the HoH games. However, show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu noted right after the nominations that the housemates would participate in the nominations process even though their votes would not count.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
