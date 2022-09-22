In a comment reacting to a question from BBNaija alumnus Elozonam, the Level Up housemate revealed that she had no plans of being the third wheel in Hermes already populated love life.
BBNaija 7: Now that I'm out I will... - Allysyn shares plans for romance with Hermes
The housemate finally reacts to the big question on partaking in Hermes' polyamorous relationship.
"I am willing to focus on myself now that I am outside the house," the evicted housemate quipped.
Regardless, the reality star insists she shared a genuine relationship with the housemate. Recall that both housemates connected on a romantic level that shocked some viewers and fans of the show.
Hermes raised eyebrows very early on in the show after announcing to his fellow housemates that he had a successful relationship with two women outside the house.
Thankfully, coming clean did very little to deter Allysyn as the pair went on to enjoy an adorable relationship in the house.
