BBNaija 7: Now that I'm out I will... - Allysyn shares plans for romance with Hermes

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate finally reacts to the big question on partaking in Hermes' polyamorous relationship.

BBNaija 7 housemate Allysyn [Instagram/bigbronaija]
BBNaija 7 housemate Allysyn [Instagram/bigbronaija]

In a comment reacting to a question from BBNaija alumnus Elozonam, the Level Up housemate revealed that she had no plans of being the third wheel in Hermes already populated love life.

"I am willing to focus on myself now that I am outside the house," the evicted housemate quipped.

Regardless, the reality star insists she shared a genuine relationship with the housemate. Recall that both housemates connected on a romantic level that shocked some viewers and fans of the show.

Hermes raised eyebrows very early on in the show after announcing to his fellow housemates that he had a successful relationship with two women outside the house.

Thankfully, coming clean did very little to deter Allysyn as the pair went on to enjoy an adorable relationship in the house.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

