BBNaija 7: I was horny on my bed - Amaka reacts to Khalid & Daniella having s*x

The bestfriends sat together for a juicy gossip session on Monday with Amaka revealing how turned on she was by the action. Phyna, expectedly noted the mysterious situation of missing condoms.

Recall that Khalid and Daniella gave early risers a massive show of adult content on Monday morning. The cameras also caught Amaka reacting, possibly to the creaking bed. Fans of the show have since shared their two cents on the season seven housemates.

Meanwhile, a fresh set of level two housemates have been put up for possible eviction this weekend. As part of the perks of winning the HoH for the second week in a row, level one housemates won immunity from evictions.