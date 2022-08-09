RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: I was horny on my bed - Amaka reacts to Khalid & Daniella having s*x

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The housemate made the revelation in a chat with house bestie Phyna.

Amaka and Phyna have finally gotten together to discuss the infamous romp in the sack between Khalid and Daniella.

The bestfriends sat together for a juicy gossip session on Monday with Amaka revealing how turned on she was by the action. Phyna, expectedly noted the mysterious situation of missing condoms.

Recall that Khalid and Daniella gave early risers a massive show of adult content on Monday morning. The cameras also caught Amaka reacting, possibly to the creaking bed. Fans of the show have since shared their two cents on the season seven housemates.

Meanwhile, a fresh set of level two housemates have been put up for possible eviction this weekend. As part of the perks of winning the HoH for the second week in a row, level one housemates won immunity from evictions.

The week's HoH, Adekunle proceeded to nominate Khalid, Phyna, Ilebaye, Bryann and Groovy for possible eviction. At least one housemate will exit Biggie's house on Sunday.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

