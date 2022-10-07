Level Up runner up, Bella has left Shella shippers in a pool of tears after revealing that her relationship with Sheggz is temporarily on hold as she process life outside the house.
BBNaija 7: I can't defend Sheggz, I need the space - Bella
The reality star has finally confirmed putting her relationship with Sheggz on hold.
In a post-exit interview currently making the rounds, Bella admitted that while she still nursed feelings for the ex-footballer, coming out to discover the negative influence of their romance on the show has given her second thoughts.
In case you missed the show, Sheggz and Bella's relationship was plagued by intense criticism for how the former "verbally abused" her. Recall that Sheggz would repeatedly call Bella names during arguments.
Days after his eviction, the reality star's ex-girlfriend shared a tell-all Twitter thread detailing the abuse she endured during their off and on relationship.
