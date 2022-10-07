RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: I can't defend Sheggz, I need the space - Bella

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The reality star has finally confirmed putting her relationship with Sheggz on hold.

Bella Okagbue [Instagram/bellaokagbue]
Bella Okagbue [Instagram/bellaokagbue]

Level Up runner up, Bella has left Shella shippers in a pool of tears after revealing that her relationship with Sheggz is temporarily on hold as she process life outside the house.

Read Also

In a post-exit interview currently making the rounds, Bella admitted that while she still nursed feelings for the ex-footballer, coming out to discover the negative influence of their romance on the show has given her second thoughts.

Watch the clip:

In case you missed the show, Sheggz and Bella's relationship was plagued by intense criticism for how the former "verbally abused" her. Recall that Sheggz would repeatedly call Bella names during arguments.

Days after his eviction, the reality star's ex-girlfriend shared a tell-all Twitter thread detailing the abuse she endured during their off and on relationship.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

