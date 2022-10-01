RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Everything he said to Bella, he’s also said to me- Sheggz’ ex confirms“abuse” claims

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The YouTuber also claims the viral video of her alleging abuse was masterminded by the reality star’s camp.

Sheggz and Gbemisola Akinde [Instagram]
Sheggz and Gbemisola Akinde [Instagram]

YouTube content creator, Gbemisola Akinde popularly known as Beauty By Bemi, has finally addressed rumours linking her to BBNaija Level Up housemate Sheggz Olusemo.

In a shocking Twitter thread, the YouTuber detailed dating the reality star between 2019-2021, ending things over verbal and physical abuse and the viral video of her making the claims that nearly broke the internet at the beginning of the ongoing BBN season.

If you have watched the video, not once did I mention that segun pushed me down the stairs, I was running from him as he was chasing after me; from the fear of what he might to do me, I was scared & running fast, that’s when I missed a step and fell down 7 flights of stairs,” Gbemisola tweeted on the viral YouTube video.

In more details about their “toxic” relationship, the YouTuber shared that she finally called the relationship off in November 2021, over his increasingly “possessive and overbearing” behaviour.

Beauty By Bemi tweets accusing Sheggz of abuse [Twitter/beautybybemi]
Beauty By Bemi tweets accusing Sheggz of abuse [Twitter/beautybybemi] Pulse Nigeria
Beauty By Bemi tweets accusing Sheggz of abuse [Twitter/beautybybemi]
Beauty By Bemi tweets accusing Sheggz of abuse [Twitter/beautybybemi] Pulse Nigeria

The next day he goes on BBN and in less than an hour of him being in the house, a reaction video to the video I made in 2020 starts circulating all over social media,” the content creator continues on events leading to the viral video.

I was even getting annoyed for him, thinking can people just let this be and judge him based on the show and not this video, as we all deserve a second chance and we all make mistakes.

“I then realised this was all a strategy, because how has he gone in the houseand within an hour this video is EVERYWHERE and I’m being tagged left right centre and my phone is going off non-stop. Not even a day or 2 maybe even 3...But an hour? Come on.

“I watched the show when it first started and I was disgusted and I couldn’t rate what I was seeing because it was clear to me he went on there to try change the narrative.

“He was clearly given a script to go by hence why his family and friends must have told him not to tell me he was going on there lol (awon werey).

Beauty By Bemi accuses BBNaija's Sheggz of abuse [Twitter/beautybybemi]
Beauty By Bemi accuses BBNaija’s Sheggz of abuse [Twitter/beautybybemi] Pulse Nigeria

“Segun has gone into the BBN house with no outside communication or phone, suddenly he knew a video about him linked to abuse would surface, how did he know that there could be a video circulating about him?”

Prior to Gbemisola’s tweets, Sheggz has maintained a vague reaction to press questions linking him to the YouTuber. He has, however, claimed that his behaviour with Bella was misinterpreted based on the video.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

Everything he said to Bella, he’s also said to me- Sheggz’ ex confirms“abuse” claims

