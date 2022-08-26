BBNaija 7: Fans react to Amaka & Bryann’s post-pool party fight

Early Friday morning, both housemates came to near fisticuffs after Bryann weighed in on an argument between Modella and Amaka.

The Amaka versus Modella exchange began over the latter stating that Amaka enjoyed creating fights for “highlights” (a term frequently used on the show to mean a housemate creating some drama or chaos to keep the viewers entertained).

In a bid to defend Modella’s claims, what started as a conversation got heated rapidly.

Bryann and Daniella fuelling the situation with snide remarks and laughter expectedly got Amaka even more riled up and soon turning to him.

Fans have since shared their thoughts on the fight with some accusing Bryann of provoking Amaka while others insist Amaka could be playing the victimhood card.