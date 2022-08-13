RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Beauty’s fans weep as Phyna replaces her under the duvet with Groovy

The housemates got viewers and fans talking last night after what seemed like a heated moment of passion under the duvet.

Phyna and Groovy had a passionate session under the duvet [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Fans of disqualified BBNaija housemate Beauty Tukura were left in a pool of hot tears on Friday night after the cameras caught her man, Groovy under the sheets with Phyna.

The housemates took their passionate moment to Groovy’s bed, the same space he shared with Beauty.

The Groovy and Phyna situation expectedly has fans of the show curious about Groovy’s strategy seeing as it’s been six days since Beauty got kicked off the show over violent behaviour influenced by their relationship.

In interviews following her disqualification, the Beauty Queen revealed that Groovy had declared love for her from week one which prompted their decision to start dating.

Check out Beauty’s fans reaction:

