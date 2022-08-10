RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Groovy and I started dating before week 2 - Beauty admits in interview

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The reality star has addressed her turbulent relationship with Groovy and unprecedented disqualification from the ongoing Big Brother Naija season.

Beauty Tukura [Instagram/beautytukura]
Beauty Tukura [Instagram/beautytukura]

In a recent interview with media personality MizVick, the disqualified BBN housemate shared that Groovy asked her to be his girlfriend in their first week together. They, however, decided to keep their relationship away from the housemates.

Recommended articles

"I was real with him from the start and he knew that...We started dating before week two like after the Saturday party, we had a conversation under the duvet and he was very clear that he wanted me to be his girlfriend," Beauty disclosed.

Amid tears, the reality star tendered an unreserved apology to her fans for her disappointing exit.

Watch the interview:

Recall that Beauty's BBNaija race ended last Sunday after Big Brother announced her immediate disqualification from the show for violent behaviour. The beauty queen had physically attacked two housemates barely two weeks into the show.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Groovy and I started dating before week 2 - Beauty admits in interview

BBNaija 7: Groovy and I started dating before week 2 - Beauty admits in interview

BBNaija 7: Three ladies are interested in me but I’ll consider Chichi- Deji tells Big Brother

BBNaija 7: Three ladies are interested in me but I’ll consider Chichi- Deji tells Big Brother

BBNaija 7: Doyin reacts to Cyph and Beauty's exit from house

BBNaija 7: Doyin reacts to Cyph and Beauty's exit from house

T-Classic offers resounding reminder of his talent on 'Voicenote EP' [Pulse Album Review]

T-Classic offers resounding reminder of his talent on 'Voicenote EP' [Pulse Album Review]

Biyi Bandele: Netflix, Mo Abudu mourn filmmaker's tragic demise

Biyi Bandele: Netflix, Mo Abudu mourn filmmaker's tragic demise

Throwback: Remembering Ossie Davis' Kongi's Harvest (1997)

Throwback: Remembering Ossie Davis' Kongi's Harvest (1997)

These movies will surely make you cry

These movies will surely make you cry

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

Toyin Lawani loses baby

Toyin Lawani loses baby

Trending

BBNaija season 7 housemate Beauty [instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: He has sucked my breast, fingered me – Beauty says as she drags Groovy

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates Daniella & Khalid [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Daniella, Khalid in marathon s*x as Amaka watches in shock

BBNaija season 7 housemate Beauty [instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija: Beauty disqualified from reality TV show

BBNaija S7: Daniella, Khalid and Amaka

BBNaija S7: Here are 5 things Amaka should have done while Daniella & Khalid had sex