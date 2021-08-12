BBNaija 2021: Toke Makinwa shares housemates' secret diary sessions on 'The Buzz'

The latest episode of the show saw the housemates share surprising details especially on possible situationships in the house.

Arin comes off as the emotionally unavailable housemate to most viewers. So, we hardly saw it coming when she told Biggie during her session that she kissed Cross then proceeded sleep in Jay Paul's bed.

Cross, on the other hand, revealed that he was beginning to like Saskay while Saga had quite the heart-to-heart session with Biggie, talking about his crazy feelings for Nini.