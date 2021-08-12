RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 2021: Toke Makinwa shares housemates' secret diary sessions on 'The Buzz'

For episode three of 'The Buzz', Toke Makinwa shares secret diary sessions with Big Brother among other exciting highlights.

Toke Makinwa on 'BBN S6: The Buzz' [Showmax]

Showmax's new talk show 'The Buzz' gives viewers exclusive access to the housemates' secret diary sessions, and so far, the housemates have been dropping bomb revelations.

The latest episode of the show saw the housemates share surprising details especially on possible situationships in the house.

Arin comes off as the emotionally unavailable housemate to most viewers. So, we hardly saw it coming when she told Biggie during her session that she kissed Cross then proceeded sleep in Jay Paul's bed.

Cross, on the other hand, revealed that he was beginning to like Saskay while Saga had quite the heart-to-heart session with Biggie, talking about his crazy feelings for Nini.

Airing Tuesdays exclusively on Showmax, the Toke Makinwa hosted show brings viewers all the spicy gist from the ongoing 'Shine Ya Eye' season.

