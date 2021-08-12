Pere and Maria's new kitchen strategy hit a brick wall early Thursday morning after housemates joined Whitemoney for a hot meal.
BBNaija 2021: Viewers react as housemates defy Pere's cooking orders
The HOH had relieved Whitemoney from kitchen duties for a week.
Recall the week's HOH and deputy ordered Whitemoney out of the kitchen amid assumptions that cooking was his strategy to keep other housemates dependent on him.
Hours after Pere's order, Whitemoney went into the kitchen for a quick meal and in minutes, other housemates joined in.
The tension between the male housemates has heated up in the past few days since Pere emerged Head of House. The 36-year-old housemate has repeatedly expressed his reservations for Whitemoney and recently recruited Maria.
