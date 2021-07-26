BBNaija 2021: Peace emerges 1st Head of House, picks Yousef as deputy

The 26-year-old Rivers State indigene emerged winner after scoring the highest point during the Head of House task.

Biggie first introduced the housemates to the task which is similar to that of last season.

Pulse Nigeria

He then read the rules to the housemates.

The Head of House games has 35 steps with steps 1 to 35 marked and step 35 inscribed with Big Brother's Eye.

The housemates were told to get to the last step (Big Brother Eye) or the person with the fastest time wins the game.

Some steps were coloured with stickers and the housemates were told to overcome them. There was also a countdown clock during the task which lasted for 70 seconds.

The game started with the buzzer and the housemates were told to roll dice and get a SIX to start the game.

At the end of the task, Peace scored 16 and was closely followed by Maria.

She picked Yousef as her deputy and they will enjoy the HOH privileges for the week.