BBNaija 2021: Fans threaten to shut down show over Biggie's new Angel vs Pere twist

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Angel and Pere are set to play a game of trucks and screwdrivers to determine their spot in the finale.

Fans react to the Pere vs Angel finale twist

Numerous fans of the ongoing BBNaija season have threatened fire and brimstone over the latest game twist introduced by Big Brother.

Recall that show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the fake eviction of housemates Pere and Angel during the Sunday live eviction show.

However, both housemates were taken to the secret white room where Big Brother announced that they were to play a game to earn a spot at the finale.

Going by social media reaction, the new twist did not sit well with fans of the show especially fans of Pere as the housemate sailed through to the finals with an impressive 25.31% of votes.

Check out some Twitter reaction:

BBnaija Twitter reaction [Twitter]
BBnaija Twitter reaction [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
BBnaija Twitter reaction [Twitter]
BBnaija Twitter reaction [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
BBnaija Twitter reaction [Twitter]
BBnaija Twitter reaction [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
BBnaija Twitter reaction [Twitter]
BBnaija Twitter reaction [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria
BBnaija Twitter reaction [Twitter]
BBnaija Twitter reaction [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile both Angel and Pere decided to bond over conversations about some of the housemates including Saga and Whitemoney.

On Saga, Angel shared how excited the ex-housemate seemed when his eviction was announced. The housemates also detailed their conviction that there was something about Whitemoney that made them uncomfortable around him.

www.instagram.com

Whitemoney was up for eviction last week alongside the evicted housemates but made it to the finales with over 40% of fan votes.

