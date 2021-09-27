Recall that show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced the fake eviction of housemates Pere and Angel during the Sunday live eviction show.

However, both housemates were taken to the secret white room where Big Brother announced that they were to play a game to earn a spot at the finale.

Going by social media reaction, the new twist did not sit well with fans of the show especially fans of Pere as the housemate sailed through to the finals with an impressive 25.31% of votes.

Check out some Twitter reaction:

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile both Angel and Pere decided to bond over conversations about some of the housemates including Saga and Whitemoney.

On Saga, Angel shared how excited the ex-housemate seemed when his eviction was announced. The housemates also detailed their conviction that there was something about Whitemoney that made them uncomfortable around him.