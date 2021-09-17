It appears the 'Shine Ya Eye' house has recorded a brand new love triangle this time involving Cross, Queen and Angel.
BBNaija 2021: Cross declares his love for Queen
The housemate went on to dismiss his recent display of affection with Angel.
Cross recently suggested his intention to decamp from Angel's loving arms to Queen's. In a chat with Queen on Friday afternoon, Cross swore his undying love for Queen.
However, things took an interesting turn when the 31-year-old decided to throw his former love interest under the bus in his attempt to declare his feelings.
"Queen, in this house, you are the number one woman that has my heart. I like you so much and I understand you perfectly. I also like Angel but my problem is that she behaves like a baby. On the other hand you are too mature and I feel we vibe well. I don’t know why am saying this now but you need to know that I like you a lot,” Cross said.
Love triangles are always great to watch going by the reactions the conflicts elicits from viewers.
