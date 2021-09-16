BBNaija 2021: Biggie exposes Saga & Nini's late night gossip about Pere [Video]

In a brief meeting with the housemates, Biggie played a video featuring both housemates tittle-tattling about co-housemate Pere. The conversation which was made in hushed tones hinted on Saga and Nini making disparaging comments about Pere.

Watch the video:

After the video, Big Brother announced that the housemates had been found guilty of microphone infringement as the late night conversation saw them use hush tones. Shortly after calling out their offence, Biggie issued them strikes.

While this will be Nini's first strike since the show kicked off, Saga has earned his second. A third strike will get the housemates instantly disqualified from the game.

Meanwhile, fans have reacted to Biggie's video revelation, labelling it as his way of getting back at Saga for failing his prank task.