Trikytee and Ozo are the latest housemates to exit Big Brother's house just days to the season's finale.

The now ex housemates' eviction follows Monday evening's strategic nomination style that spotted a new twist. Big Brother had split the housemates in groups and instructed them to deliberate on nominations.

Ozo's eviction was agreeably the most dramatic as once again, the season's lover boy professed his love to Nengi which went unrequited as has been through the week. If you missed all the action between the pair, you can catch up on showmax.com.

With the final week upon viewers, voting lines are open until Friday before the winner emerges.

Don't miss out on all the BBNaija season five drama on showmax.com