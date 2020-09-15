Big Brother Naija season five's penultimate week officially kicked off with the nomination of housemates, Ozo, Laycon, Dorathy and Trikytee for possible eviction.

The nominated housemates emerged following an interesting new twist that the housemates grouped in two teams and instructed by Big Brother to deliberate on their week's selection.

Prior to Monday's twist, housemates were made to exclusively share their nominated housemates with Big Brother in the diary room.

The latest nominations automatically hands finalist spots to Nengi, Vee and Neo. Nengi earned her spot for winning head of house immunity while lovebirds, Vee and Neo tactically survived the nomination.