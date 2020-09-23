Laycon has finally gotten his shot at the head of house position just a few days to the anticipated season finale.

The fan-favourite housemate emerged head of house following a unanimous vote by the finalists on Tuesday night. Prior to Biggie's announcement, the housemate's three-man team had won N1 million in a sponsored task, one of his many wins since the show kicked off in July.

Like his predecessors, Laycon will enjoy some HOH privileges including the luxurious HOH lounge.