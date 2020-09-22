Weeks have gone by since the shocking disqualification of BBNaija season five's housemate, Erica but the actress's teeming fans agree memories from the infamous night is a wound that has reluctantly refused to heal.

One of the principal catalysts of Erica's outburst was her reaction to Kiddwaya and Nengi dancing together. This later prompted Erica's territory marking move that had Twitter buzzing.

Recall that in a conversation that ensued between the former besties, Nengi told Erica that she knew Kiddwaya outside the house and suggested that a relationship would have happened if she desired it.

Kiddwaya, on the other hand, has quite the contrary reaction to Nengi's once trending comment.

In a recent interview with Pulse, the former housemate cleared the air on knowing Nengi outside the house as she suggested. He revealed that they only spoke via their hotel intercom during one stage of the show's selection process.

"I didn't know Nengi in any personal way outside the house. We only spoke on the phone during our lockdown process. We spoke through intercoms but I spoke to different people during that process. So we have never met face to face prior to then", Kiddwaya said.

"She may have known be from a club or somewhere where she has seen me but I have never interacted with her. She must have seen me cause we are both from Abuja. She might have seen me or heard about me but not on a personal level, we didn't know each other but for when I called her room".

Watch the full interview: