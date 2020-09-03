Bright Osemudiamen Ezekiel will for a long time remain one of the most entertaining housemates to have made it to Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

Popularly called BrightO, he was evicted from the fifth season on Sunday, August 30, 2020. His eviction was met with mixed reactions as he was perceived as one of the viewers' favourite.

I bumped into him at the reception of the venue where our interview took place and he was quick to say hello. Well, after short pleasantries, we sat down to talk about his stay in the house, all the famous aliases he coined for himself, relationship with Wathoni, and Praise.

The first question that usually comes to my mind every time a new reality TV star is born is how they handle their newfound fame?

"So far so good it has been fun. It feels so good, I'm not gonna lie. Before I went into the house, I had just over 300 followers on IG but, right I have over 200k followers. It's so amazing, whenever I'm walking around, people are saying 'BrightO...Lord Baelish' so amazing," he said.

BrightO says he was shocked when he got out of the house and realised that Nigerians had coined several names for him including, Lord Baelish, Pastor, Evangelist, Little Finger, and so on.

When most reality TV contestants go into Big Brother's house, it is assumed that they go there with a strategy to become the fans' favourite. I asked the marine engineer if he went into the house with any strategy in mind including that of the Lord Baelish character.

"I just went there to be myself. If you noticed the very first week, I was kind of quiet. That's how I do my thing. When I get to a new environment, I try to study the environment and people and know how to relate to them. So that was it," he said.

For a lot of people, the reason BrightO got evicted from Big Brother Naija was because of the question and answer session he had with the show's presenter, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu a week before his eviction.

He had a very interesting relationship with two female housemates, Wathoni and Dorathy while in the house

BrightO refused to disclose to Ebuka the conversation he had with Kiddwaya about Neo. For many, they were disappointed that he let down his alias, Lord Baelish when he chickened out of responding to the question.

"The truth is the way Ebuka threw the question at me, I was confused when he said I gossiped about Neo to Kiddwaya. I was surprised. I didn't see it as gossip, I just said something to Kiddwaya," he said.

"It wasn't coming from a bad angle, it was actually from a good angle. I even walked up to Neo and we talked about it and he understood. I don't think that's the reason, I don't think that's the reason but if that's the reason then...I don't know."

BrigjhtO believes Praise was a bully while in the house

The reality TV star believes the reason he was evicted from the Big Brother house is that, the other housemates had fans who buckled up and voted immensely for them.

The last two weeks of his stay in the Big Brother house saw the Sailor turned reality TV star get cozy around two female housemates, Wathoni and Dorathy.

"The main thing is that I vibe a whole lot with Dorathy as she's the funniest housemate in the Big Brother house. But with Wathoni, I spent the most time with her and we discussed a whole lot of things. I guess that's why I was more close to Wathoni," he said.

He plans to go into fashion and probably use his now-famous word 'Apply Pressure' as his fashion brand.

We pried further by asking if he was attracted to Wathoni; "Of course she is a beautiful girl, she's fine, she's nice," he said. He, however, intends to keep his special friendship with Wathoni.

One of the major highlights of BrightO's stay in Biggie's house was his famous conversation with Kiddwaya, where he revealed that Praise's wife was almost 60 years old.

The reality TV star said the reason he told Kiddwaya about Praise's wife was that he saw him as a bully and it was just a way to get back at him.

"I had that conversation with Praise and it was not just me. He was telling me and two other housemates about his fiancee. And he said something about his fiancee being way way older than him. He wasn't specific about the age. I can't remember him being specific about the age," he said.

"When he said way way older and I guess he is 28 so I guess 60...50 and they fall in the same bracket as being way way older that was why I used that particular age. I didn't say that just to trend or whatever, but I did that because of the way he used to act in the house to sometimes me and one other guy like that. I can consider that as bullying."

"So that was why I made that statement that if I want to get to this guy, I known what to do. I was having, a normal one on one conversation with Kidd, and I was airing my emotions to him. I don't have anything against Praise, it was just that bullying. He is my friend and we play a lot."

BrightO says he will miss the Big Brother house a lot. He also hopes Kiddwaya emerges the winner of the show on the last day.

For the future, he would love to go into fashion and probably use his now-famous word 'Apply Pressure' as his fashion brand.