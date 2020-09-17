Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss has come under intense fire for a recent BBN commentary.

Tboss had shared a congratulatory message to Ozo on winning a car earlier on in the day during one of the housemates' sponsored tasks. She, however, added a snide comment which fans believe to be targeted at Nengi.

Tboss' trending Instagram post [Instagram/officialtboss_]

Going by Twitter reactions, fans of the Lockdown housemate found the comment out of place especially from the reality star and have since taken to Twitter to share their unfiltered opinion.

See Twitter reactions: