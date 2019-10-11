BBNaija Season 4 tagged Pepper Dem had 26 housemates and some of these housemates have already shown signs of making it bigger in the coming months.

One of the characteristics of these housemates aside ‘dripping’ to the delight of viewers is making a memorable impact that will attract brands.

Tacha was disqualified on the 89th day of the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem while Mercy got two strikes after a bitter fight. [Africa Magic/ BBNaija]

Some of the housemates have been strategic in their activities in the house for 99 days and are already been considered for different roles in the entertainment scene and showbiz.

Here are the top 12 housemates to watch out for in the coming months.

1. Mike

Mike is an athlete and businessman, who is married but loved by millions of BBNaija 2019 viewers. [MultiChoice]

Mike is the first runner - up of the BBNaija Season 4 Pepper Dem and after spending 99 days, the equivalent of 14 weeks, he remains one of the housemates to watch out for in the coming months. Already, Mike has been promoting his cigar brand, which he intends to make available in Nigeria. The 27-year-old athlete and businessman have branded himself a perfect gentleman, who oozes confidence matched with brilliance. There are no doubts that he will be getting some endorsements in the coming months and making some big moves.

2. Tacha

Tacha was disqualified from BBNaija Season 4 but has remained one of the most talked about personality on the show.

Tacha was disqualified in the 13th week of the BBNaija Season 4 after she was found guilty of physical violence during her heated argument with fellow housemate and winner of the season, Mercy. Before her disqualification, Tacha had made an impression on viewers with her drama and some of her abilities. Since leaving the house, Tacha’s forte, social media, has welcomed her with wide arms opened. Her social media influence has equally grown with her followers on Instagram and Twitter getting over 30% increase. It is believed that she would be getting endorsement deals from fashion brands.

3. Mercy

Mercy emerged the winner of the BBNaija 2019 tagged Pepper Dem after spending 99 days in the house. [Multichoice]

The 4th winner of the BBNaija franchise and the first female winner, Mercy is one housemate to watch out for in the coming months. Lambo, as she’s fondly referred to, will be milking all the attention and endorsements that come with winning the BBNaija Season 4. From the headline sponsor to other brands, Mercy will be working on different projects and this will see her in our face for at least another 12 months.

4. Khafi

Barely a week after leaving BBNaija house, Khafi has been announced an award show host.[PULSE]

UK police officer and ex-housemate of the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem, Khafi, might be rethinking her services with the Metropolitan Police going by the opportunities waiting for her on the Nigerian entertainment space. The indigene of Ekiti already emerged as a co-host of the ‘Future Awards’ few weeks after leaving the BBNaija house. Aside from the astronomic growth on her social media pages, Khafi’s fans have become more aware of her vlog and YouTube page making her one of the ex-housemates to watch out for in the coming months.

5. Frodd

Frodd has already jumped on the bandwagon of creatives on Paul Okoye's UpClose and Personal management. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Fresh and Odd, Frodd has shown that aside from being a marketer, he can be a good player on the entertainment scene. While he keeps watching out for sweet business deals, Frodd is one ex-housemate viewers should look out for. Barely five days after leaving the BBNaija Pepper Dem house, he has hooked up and signed some deals with a top-flight entertainment company, Upclose, and Personal, owned by Paul Okoye. In recent times, he has also been seen in the company of MMMG president, Ubi Franklin.

6. Seyi

Seyi Awolowo was coronated as the Tor Tiv after emerging the Head of House twice in a row [Twitter/BBNaija]

Aside from being regarded as the king of memes in the BBNaija Season 4 house, Seyi is one housemate to watch out for in the coming months. Seyi’s carriage and experiences which were shared in the house show that he will be going far after making it to the 99th day of the show. Seyi already proved his worth by emerging the Head of House three times and winning the Veto Power two times. Heritage Bank had organised a cultural ceremony for his crowning as the Tor Tiv after winning the Head of House challenge for the second time. The grandson of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, has also positioned himself as a faithful lover and goal-driven individual.

7. Elozonam

Elozonam is one of the ex-housemates imbued with so much talents that were displayed during his 9-week stay in the BBNaija house. [Africa Magic/BBNaija]

In nine weeks, Elozonam proved to be a strong contender in the BBNaija 2019 house and some of his believed he would have stayed till the 99th day if he started the show on June 30, 2019. Elozonam is one of the brilliant ex-housemate with immense talent. From painting to rapping, spoken words, dancing, directing and many more, Elozonam proved himself to be an ex-housemate to watch out for. He also established himself as a goal-getter that doesn’t give room for distractions.

8. Esther

Esther Agunbiade is trained lawyer and she's leading with an endorsement deal with Payporte.[Africamagic/BBNaija]

Esther might have left the house before the 10th week, she made an impact as a cerebral mind. The trained lawyer displayed her love for words and brain-tasking projects that physically tasking projects. Her ability to look spectacular irrespective of the outfit she has on is a major plus for her. Already, she has joined a long list of Payporte ambassadors and she will be taking over the fashion image of the brand. She’s one ex-housemate to look out for in the coming months.

9. Diane

Diane was in the house till the 13th week and she got an offer to act alongside Funke Akindele-Bello of the 'Jenifa Diary' fame. [MultiChoice]

For Diane, the acting world has thrown an invitation her way while in the house and it will be up to her to decide on what becomes of her after the BBNaija 2019 house. While in the house, Nigerian movie star, Funke Akindele-Bello urged Diane to follow her acting dreams and shortly after her eviction in the 13th week, another invitation was thrown at the ex-housemate. The Jenifa star openly informed Diane that the ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ team can’t wait to have her on set.

10. Omashola

Omashola's diary session sent Twitter into a frenzy during his stay in the BBNaija house. [MultiChoice]

Omashola is already showing that he is ready to soak in all the perks that come with participating in the 2019 edition of the BBNaija tagged Pepper Dem. Omashola has shown interest in the entertainment sector and he will be getting some deals. Omashola hinted his romance with the nightclub scene in South Africa and this might pave the way for what is expected to come his way in the coming months.

11. Jackye

Jackye is an ex-housemate that will be doing so well for herself in the tech world using her reality TV show fame.[PULSE]

The tech-girl in the house is one ex-housemate to watch out for in the coming months. Jackye portrayed the life of a focused and goal-driven lady while in the BBNaija house and these attributes are some of what will attract brands and more businesses to her. Already, she has been promoting her fin-tech breakthrough idea and with the exposure, BBNaija has given her, she might be on her way to making her first millions in the coming months.

12. Jeff

Jeff is the eighth housemate to be evicted from BBNaija 'Pepper Dem' season 4. [PULSE]

Unknown to many, Jeff was a staff member of the Zenith Bank before he decided to participate in the BBNaija Season 4, where he emerged as the first housemate. Though he didn’t make it to the 10th week, Jeff made his impact felt with his talent and abilities and he has already struck a chord in the business world as a potential channel to get to young Nigerians. There are tales of his current activities, which he intends to unravel before the end of the year.