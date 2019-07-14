Ike is torn between his love for Mercy and Ella’s emotions for him in the BBNaija Pepper Dem edition as eviction tension grips housemates.

Earlier in the day, Jackye had approached Ike for a gist regarding the fire that sparked between Ella and Mercy on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Ike shocked viewers when he playfully said that he had earlier told Ella that he was already with Mercy.

The 26-year-old Ike further added that if Mercy eventually gets evicted, Ella stands a chance of having him all to herself.

Last week, Mercy and Ike displayed affection for each other publicly by sharing a kiss and cuddling under the sheet.

Ike and Mercy’s relationship was first noticed after the kick off of the BBNaija Pepper Dem edition.

Born Steve Ikechukwu Onyema, the indigene of Imo State was a resident of Houston, Texas, in the United States of America before auditioning for BBnaija 2019 in February 2019.

In the same vein, Gedoni and Khafi have been getting so close after the two escaped eviction on July 7, 2019.