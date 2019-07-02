Of all the 21 housemates of the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem,’ Mercy Eke is certain her body and face are the right features for her to win the N30 million cash prize and N30 million worth of gifts.

“The things that will make me win, I think should be my body and my face. The 2019 winner looks like me, Mercy Eke, your girl.”

Mercy is curvaceous and she readily flaunt her body when given the opportunity. In her stay in the Big Brother Naija house, housemates and audience have been treated to a good view of her sexiness.

Mercy has her eyes on the prize but she wants to have so much fun, party hard and consume as much alcohol as possible while in the house.

From her chats with her co-housemates to flirting with Gedoni and wowing male housemates at the jacuzzi with her curvaceous body, Mercy is living up to her expectations. And of course, she has a considerable amount of alcohol with her consumption of Legend extra stout in the last three days.

Mercy admits her weirdest pleasure are her titties while revealing that the craziest thing she’s ever done and gotten away with was when she kissed her crush to win a game.

However, she has had her heart broken but the most painful heart was when her ex asked her best friend out.

“Yes, I have been heartbroken many times but the one that hurts more was when my ex was asking my best friend out, that really got me,” she said.

The video vixen, who says quite a number of people find it annoying when she picks her teeth revealed that the lowest point in her life was when she was denied a Chinese visa.

Mercy’s joy knew no bounds when she visited Dubai in 2018. She said she skydived and the experience remains the most interesting.

“The most interesting place I have ever been to is Dubai because I did skydiving,” she revealed.

The 26-year-old beauty says she wants the fame that comes with participating and winning the BBNaija, hence even with a million Dollars in her account, she will still audition for the show.

“Yes, I would. I want fame. The popularity is very important for my business,” Mercy said.

The ‘tatashe queen’ as Mercy refers to herself, dislikes people who are proud and looks forward to starting her own fashion brand or label if she emerges the winner of BBNaija season 4.