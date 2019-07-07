Mayorkun expressed his support for Tacha on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The young singer told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the eviction show that he is rooting for Tacha.

After his performance at the first eviction show of the BBNaija 2019, Ebuka asked if Mayorkun is rooting for any housemate and he replied saying, ‘Yes, Tacha.’

Mayorkun also said he is rooting for Tacha because she’s a smart and cool girl in the house.

Tacha sent social media into a state of frenzy last Sunday till Monday after she joined 20 other housemates to enter the BBNaija Pepper Dem edition house.

The 23-year-old native of Rivers, who loves to call herself Port Harcourt first daughter, came into prominence after getting a tattoo of Davido’s OBO crest on her cleavage.

The move got attention from the singer with an Instagram follow. She has since maintained the relationship with the singer’s DMW crew.

Tacha and Mercy are some of the controversial housemates, who fans are already rooting for to win the fourth season of BBNaija.